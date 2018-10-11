Kelowna gives generously for Maxine DeHart’s last United Way breakfast

Tears, cheers and lots of hugs at Central Okanagan United Way breakfast.

Emotions were running high at this year’s United Way Drive-Thru breakfast.

Clad in her signature pyjamas, Maxine DeHart bustled around a never-ending line of cars at Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel parking lot, repeatedly pulling a tissue out of her pocket to wipe tears from her eyes.

“I cannot believe how much people have given,” DeHart said, while taking a moment to sit in one of the tanks that rolled into the event as the total tipped over the $57,000 mark. The previous year’s total was $40,000 and by the time all was said and done, this year’s total was $110,053, putting the 20 year total over $850,000.

Helping meet that aim was the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, which chipped in a $20,000 donation to the DeHart breakfast.

Budd said that he flew in from LA the night before to make an appearance at the drive-thru breakfast, adding that both Maxine and this community are well worth the effort and the donation.

That caused DeHart to tear up for what was not the first or last time of the morning event.

READ MORE: COMMUNITY RALLIES FOR MAXINE

For 20 years she’s thrown her all into the breakfast and the community has rallied around her.

Dianne Neufeld, a retired teacher, was one of many people at the Thursday event who makes her way to the breakfast annually and this year she went to great lengths to show DeHart her support.

Neufeld recently injured herself and is no longer able to drive her car, so she grabbed her walker and boarded a bus in north Glenmore, where she lives. She got off and walked through the line of cars to make her donation.

It’s that kind of support that makes it hard for DeHart to walk away, but all things have a “best before date — milk, events, politicians” she said, in her inimitable style.

DeHart first heard about the drive-thru concept at a United Way meeting in the Lower Mainland she attended with a delegation from Kelowna 20 years ago. She was about to enter the next year as president of the United Way fundraising campaign.

The Sutton Place hotel in Vancouver had held a relatively successful drive-thru event for two years and it sparked DeHart’s imagination.

“I knew right off the bat we could make it work in Kelowna,” she said, in an earlier interview. “We had all the components in place. A unique event nobody else was doing, a hotel to put it on with a big parking lot, as chair of the United Way campaign I could give it a public profile. In my heart, I just knew if I presented to people, they wouldn’t say no to supporting it.”

Driving back home to Kelowna, it’s all DeHart talked about for the three-hour trip.

“I had it all worked out except for the sponsors by the time we got home. The concept was there. Everyone was ready to throw me out of the van, they were so sick and tired of hearing me talk about it.”

DeHart was right, though. In the end, it has been a highly successful endeavour and, while she will bow out of it after today, DeHart expects to bring her enthusiasm to other events in the days ahead.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene
Next story
Your morning news in 90: Oct. 11, 2018

Just Posted

Vehicle hits RCMP cruiser while fleeing

Salmon Arm RCMP investigators believe they have identified suspect

Downed power lines delaying traffic on the Trans Canada Highway

Crews are en route to the site west of Revelstoke

Salmon Arm – ‘Small city, big ideas’ brand approved

Marketing to target young families, millennials who value quality of life

FortisBC customers urged to further reduce gas usage

Enbridge pipeline rupture prompts call to turn off thermostats where possible

Shuswap plane missing since 1987 discovered near Clearwater

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Kelowna gives generously for Maxine DeHart’s last United Way breakfast

Tears, cheers and lots of hugs at Central Okanagan United Way breakfast.

Shuswap Crime Stoppers host document shredding event in Salmon Arm

Confidential disposal of sensitive documents available Oct. 13

Most Read