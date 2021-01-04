Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)

Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

A woman was found dead on a Big White ski trail after becoming separated from her group on Saturday evening.

The 57-year-old woman was located in a wooded area by searchers, who immediately began CPR, however, the woman could not be resuscitated.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the woman passed away. At this time, criminality is not suspected in her death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time.”

Both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are conducting investigations into the woman’s death.

Police have not confirmed the woman’s identity, but friends of the woman have identified her as Kelowna nurse and grandmother Carrie Koski on social media, remembering her as a “hard-working nurse” and a “beautiful human being.”

I write this with a heavy heart,

My grandmother, Carrie Koski passed January 2nd 2021. She was not just a grandmother,…

Posted by Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Koski was also called a “great warrior” by the activism group Moms Stop the Harm.

MSTH has lost a great warrior. Carrie Koski died yesterday on Big White Mountain doing something she loved doing. We had…

Posted by MomsStopTheHarm on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Most Read