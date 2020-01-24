(File photo)

Kelowna grandmother scammed of $14,000 in phone scam

RCMP warn of Granparent Scam in the Okanagan after December incident

A grandmother in Kelowna is out $14,000 after believing she was helping her grandson with legal troubles.

The con, known as the grandparent scam or emergency scam, was made by the scammer using a fraudulent phone call impersonating the victim’s adult grandson. Feigning desperation and distress, the con artist said they needed money urgently after a car accident and other damages.

Hoping to help, the grandmother transferred the money before realizing the scam.

“In some cases, the scammer will play on the victims’ emotions and sense of loyalty, telling them they are the only person they trust enough to call for help,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

The Kelowna RCMP are urging caution to the public and to be mindful that scammers and con artists will search social media and family genealogy sites for the information they need to trick victims.

For more information on detecting scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Kelowna grandmother scammed of $14,000 in phone scam

