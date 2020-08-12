Kelowna Hells Angels prospect charged with assault, choking

A Kelowna Hells Angels prospect is facing charges after allegedly choking a woman last weekend.

Jason Townsend, 43, was charged with assault and assault by choking following an incident in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 7.

According to Kelowna RCMP, Townsend fled the scene before police arrived, but officers were able to speak with the female victim who had been assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim and suspect were known to each other,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

Later that day, Townsend turned himself in to police.

Several photos on Townsend’s Facebook page show him with red and white patches on his leather vest which read “Prospect” and “Kelowna.” He has also shared several promotional photos for poker runs leaving from the Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street.

He was released on $1,000 bail following his arrest and is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

Townsend is not the only person associated with the Hells Angels’ Kelowna chapter making his way through court.

Colin Michael Bayley is scheduled to begin trial on Sept. 28, for an alleged aggravated assault that put a man in hospital in May 2019. At the time, police described Bayley as a “known prospect” of the Hells Angels.

As part of its investigation into Bayley, the RCMP executed a search warrant on the Hells Angels clubhouse.

