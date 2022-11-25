Jason Townsend died in a single vehicle crash. (GoFundMe)

Kelowna Hells Angels prospect dies in car crash

Jason Townsend died while on his way to work in Prince George

A Kelowna Hells Angels prospect is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Prince George.

Jason Townsend was involved in a collision earlier this month while on his way to work. He was placed on life support at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, but later died as a result of his injuries.

His family started a GoFundMe to originally help with costs while he was in hospital, however, a second fundraiser was started to help with the funeral.

“No one was expecting this outcome so as you can imagine everyone is in complete shock at this time. His dad Dennis did want me to express how grateful he is to have had Jason for the extra week he was given and that he fought with everything he had in him to stay on this earth, and how grateful we all were to have the few short days we had with his once he came out of his coma,” read a post by Beanne Krause.

As of Nov. 25, $6,335 of a $50,000 goal had been raised for Townsend.

Townsend was described by RCMP as a “known prospect” of the Kelowna Hells Angels, who in 2021 had charges of domestic assault stayed against him.

The 44-year-old had originally been charged in August 2020 with assault and assault by choking. The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) marked the file as an intimate partner violence case.

