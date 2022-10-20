Kelowna heritage home suffers extensive damage after major structure fire

Flames were seen rising from the roof of a historical home off Abbott Street in Kelowna on Thursday evening.

At least five fire trucks responded to the structure fire on MacDougall Street in Kelowna shortly after 7:30p.m. on Oct. 20.

Flames were still seen coming from the roof of the Tudor home at 8:40 p.m.

According to those on scene, residents in neighbouring homes quickly evacuated as well and there were no injuries.

One witness said that the homeowner was able to escape the fire, without injury. He was the only person in the house.

Another witness said that they believe there was a propane tank in the basement, however, it was not deemed a threat. There were several ‘lookie-loos’ on scene, one of which commented that they had seen the fire department visit the home multiple times over the past few years for what they believe is faulty electrical wiring that is not up to code.

The house suffered significant damage as the fire crews extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other neighbouring homes. A ladder truck was brought in to help tackle the fire because it was coming from the top of the house. Five crew members stayed on site throughout the night to take care of flare ups in the house.

The fire department had 18 personnel on scene. FortisBC was also on site.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newsfire