Kelowna home destroyed by suspicious blaze

Due to wind conditions and heavy flames a vacant house in the 3600 block of McKinley Beach Drive burnt down this morning, under suspicious circumstances.

Kelowna Fire Dispatch received multiple 911 calls at approximately 5:41 a.m. Thursday, reporting a large structure on fire in the 3600 block of McKinley Beach Dr.

“First arriving crews reported a vacant large single family house under construction with heavy flames and smoke coming from building,” said platoon captain Kelly Stephens, in a press release.

“A defensive attack of the building was started to extinguish first floor basement area of house.”

Despite the effort, the building didn’t make it.

“The fire is deemed suspicious,” said Stephens.

Fire Investigators from Kelowna Fire and RCMP will be on scene this morning to find cause.

Initial dispatch of 18 personnel with three engines, rescue, a command unit and safety unit. EHS, RCMP, and Fortis all where on scene.

