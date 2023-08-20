Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna International Airport closure continues to be impacted by wildfires

The ability of flights to operate at YLW is determined by Transport Canada and the airlines

All inbound and outbound flights at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have been cancelled for Sunday, Aug. 20, until 9 p.m. The status of flights after 9 p.m. and on Monday, Aug 21, is unknown, at this time.

Status of flights scheduled to operate:

  • after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, will be determined on a case-by-case basis;
  • on Monday, Aug. 21, will be dependent on the current status of area wildfires and weather conditions at YLW.

The ability of flights to operate at YLW is determined by Transport Canada and the airlines.

YLW is having ongoing conversations with Transport Canada, Nav Canada and BC Wildfire Services to allow for some operations to resume.

These decisions are dependent on wildfire progression and are made with the safety of the community as the key priority.

If the airspace is opened to allow flights to operate, flight status could be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before coming to the airport.

As well, passengers with vehicles parked in short- or long-term parking lots at YLW will not be charged for any additional parking required due to flight cancellations.

Further updates will provided on the YLW website.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap wildfire evacuees seek refuge in Kamloops; recall harrowing escape
Next story
Bush Creek and Adams Lake wildfires merge, visibility proves challenge for crews

Just Posted

Hanoi 36 in Salmon Arm is offering a free meal to evacuees until 3 p.m.or until supplies run out. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap businesses step up for evacuees

Water, snacks and coffee greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon Helps: Where to go for evacuees and animals

Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
500 firefighters battling devastating Kelowna blazes; conditions turning corner

The Village of Lumby, though not directly impacted by wildfires, will be assisting with helping evacuees. (Lumby website photo)
Lumby opens up for overnight camping for wildfire evacuees