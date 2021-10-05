(Black Press Media file)

Kelowna International Airport launches employee COVID-19 testing program

The testing program is voluntary and confidential for airport employees

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) employees now have access to free and confidential COVID-19 testing.

YLW announced the launch of its new COVID-19 testing program, which will give airport employees access to COVID-19 antigen testing, especially if they are asymptomatic.

The airport said the program is a partnership with Whitecap RSC and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“As air travel continues to recover and we are seeing more passengers come through YLW each day, this program will help ensure employees have a safe workplace and increase the confidence of the travelling public,” YLW airport director Sam Samaddar said.

Rapid antigen detection testing recognizes specific proteins on the surface of the COVID-10 virus, with lab-confirmed test results ready and available within 15 to 20 minutes.

In March 2021, the airport set up a temporary clinic and laboratory space at YLW as part of a partnership between LNG Canada and Whitecap RSC, which provided COVID-19 screening for LNG workers leaving YLW.

The testing facility is also available for passengers who require a negative antigen or PCR test before any international travel. Passengers who need a test can set up an appointment here.

More information on safety measures at YLW can be found on the airport’s website.

