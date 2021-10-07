Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick open to considering a mayoral run

If he hears the need from the community, Norm Letnick will be there.

Currently the BC Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, Letnick said on Thursday, Oct 7, he’s open to considering running for mayor of Kelowna in the 2022 municipal election.

“People are beginning to ask me if I would run for mayor. My answer has always been my focus is advocating for the needs of our community in Victoria,” said Letnick in a statement emailed to Black Press Media.

“Should there be a need for my experience and good relationships with the provincial government I would give very serious consideration to giving the people that choice.”

It wouldn’t be Letnick’s first go at municipal politics. He previously served as a municipal councillor in Kelowna from 2005 to 2008 and in Banff from 1992 to 1998. He was also an associate professor in Okanagan College’s business program for a number of years.

In 2009, he earned a seat in the Legislature for the BC Liberals. Since then, he’s won the Kelowna-Lake Country riding in four consecutive elections.

It is not yet known whether Mayor Colin Basran will run for a third term in the next municipal election slated for October 2022. Basran was first elected as a city councillor in 2011, before earning two consecutive terms as mayor in 2014 and 2018.

