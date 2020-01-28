Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for end to softwood lumber dispute

‘This brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,’ said MP Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray called on the Liberal minority government to take a stand on the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the United States while standing in the House of Commons yesterday.

“With the recent Tolko Mill closure in Kelowna, this brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,” said Gray. “In the forestry industry, many people have told me how the costs and regulations associated with the provincial and federal government are making it more difficult to operate.”

Gray said the Liberals need to negotiate a softwood lumber agreement to put an end to the substantial immediate costs due to local companies paying tariffs upfront.

READ MORE: U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taxi association asks B.C. Supreme Court to stop Uber, Lyft from operating
Next story
Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity seniors housing project in Salmon Arm moving forward

Twenty two units to be provided on 10th Avenue NE

RCMP offer update on recovery of illegal firearms, stolen vehicles in North Shuswap

$12,700 worth of pet food found in July 2019 search of Leopold Road property

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Award recognizes Salmon Arm homes, buildings for heritage value

Honours to be presented during Heritage Week, Feb. 17 to 23

Downed power lines block North Shuswap road

Close to 1,500 people are without power

VIDEO: Kenney wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Headstones damaged by heavy machinery in North Okanagan cemetery

Headstones at Enderby’s Cliffside Cemetery mistakenly driven over by excavation crew

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Central Okanagan man accused of sexual assault found not guilty due to alibi

Justice Dennis Hori determined a reasonable doubt in the Crown’s case against Robert Copeland

Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research

Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for end to softwood lumber dispute

‘This brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,’ said MP Gray

UBC to be first Canadian institution to join open science platform

The new service aims to make transparency, collaboration and reproducibility easier

Fundraiser launched for missing Vernon man

GoFundMe campaign already at halfway mark of $5K goal

Most Read