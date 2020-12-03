Kelowna lawyer to face disciplinary hearing over alleged misappropriated funds

Paule Moore, née Seeger, is accused of withdrawing client trust funds a number of times when she was not entitled to do so

The B.C. Law Society (BCLS) has issued a citation against a Kelowna lawyer who allegedly misappropriated client funds.

Paule Moore, née Seeger, is accused of withdrawing client trust funds a number of times when she was not entitled to do so. She’s alleged to have charged that account frequently for non-existent or insufficient legal services between 2015 and 2018.

The society accuses Moore of charging her client at her own hourly rate when the work was actually done by an articled student whose rates were lower. She’s also accused of sharing account information and blank cheques for the trust with a non-lawyer.

All of this, the BCLS claims, constitutes professional misconduct.

The allegations remain unproven, but they will be considered at a yet-to-be-scheduled disciplinary hearing.

Moore now practices family law at TNG Legal Services in Kelowna, where she has lived since 2005.

