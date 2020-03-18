Kelowna liquor store reminding customers to keep the distance

The store has tape on the floor to indicate how far apart people should be

A liquor store in Kelowna is helping customers practice social distancing.

Berezan Liquor Store staff put tape down on the floors to show people how far apart they should be standing from each other.

“We’re trying to keep (the customers) a metre or so apart from each other. And, with our tills, we’re trying to keep our distance also,” Alyssa Blanchard, a supervisor at the store, said.

“We’re (keeping) safe not only our customers but also ourselves because if we get it, the customers will get it and it’s a cycle.”

She said other safety measures they’ve put in place in the store include hand sanitizer for the staff and customers, as well as wiping down surfaces every 45 minutes to an hour.

Staff also put tape indicators on the floor and to show customers how far away from the till they should stand. But despite their efforts indicating how far apart people should be, Blanchard said some customers don’t listen and some of them still lean over the counters and don’t give staff enough space.

“I think the people more concerned about COVID-19 are listening to us, but those who aren’t really concerned aren’t. But please stay behind the lines, the tape is there for a reason.”

The Berezan Hospitality Group has 10 liquor stores in the province, all of which have followed similar protocols to keep staff and customers alike safe and minimize the spread of the virus.

