Kelowna man arrested after a teen was hit by an ATV

A 25-year-old Kelowna man is facing potential charges after a collision on Postill Lake Road.

According to Kelowna RCMP, on Sept. 26 just after 10:50 p.m., officers received a report of a collision between an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a pedestrian in the 7000-block of Postill Lake Road.

The pedestrian, a 17-year-old Kelowna boy, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. According to police, his injuries are not life-threatening.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man suspected of operating the ATV, thanks to help from witnesses. Const. Solana Paré stated that it was determined the man was impaired after failing a roadside test. Officers arrested the driver and took him to the Kelowna detachment for further breath testing.

The driver has been released from custody, but now faces a number of potential charges and driving prohibitions, as the investigation continues.

“RCMP would like to acknowledge the number of bystanders who jumped in to provide first aid to the injured young man, while emergency medical crews responded to the scene,” Const. Paré said.

“Our traffic services investigators are urging eyewitnesses to the crash to immediately come forward and speak with police.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

