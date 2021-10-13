(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna man arrested after alleged truck theft, assault in Lake Country

Robin Rochemont was charged with multiple offences following the investigation

A Kelowna man is in police custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her truck in Lake Country.

Mounties were patrolling on Oct. 7 when they located a pickup truck that had been reported stolen earlier that day after a man allegedly assaulted a woman in Lake Country. Investigators followed the vehicle to the 3000-block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, where the driver was observed exiting the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.

“Following his arrest, a search of the man located quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch. “The man was also allegedly in breach of various orders previously imposed on him by the courts and had outstanding warrants for his arrest out of multiple jurisdictions throughout British Columbia.”

Robin Rochemont, 41, has been charged with robbery, possession of a scheduled substance and three counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Rochemont remains in custody at this time. The investigation into the assault is ongoing.

