Kelowna man arrested after allegedly dropping bag of crystal meth in hotel lobby

A man who allegedly dropped a bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine in a hotel lobby has been arrested by Kelowna RCMP.

Police were called to a hotel, on Feb. 9, after a bag of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine was found in the lobby. Officers identified the man believed to have dropped the bag and followed him.

After a short time, the man was seen leaving the area and police initiated a traffic stop. The 23-year-old driver was arrested without incident. Police searched his vehicle and found about a kilogram of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, all of which were seized.

The man has since been released from custody while the investigation continues, which includes a full analysis of the seized substances

Anyone with information with regards to criminal activity in the city is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

