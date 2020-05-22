Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Kelowna RCMP arrested a man after they received a weapons complaint on the evening of May 21.

According to a release, police responded to a complaint just after 5:30 p.m. of a man in a white car allegedly pointing a gun at another driver near Banks Road and Enterprise Way.

A short time later, a taxi driver reported that a man in a white car damaged his cab with a machete while he was parked in the 2600-block of Enterprise Way.

The man fled the scene in his white car.

Police were able to locate the vehicle near the Rutland Community Policing Office, and the 25-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody.

“This is not believed to be an act of random violence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Regardless, this was an extremely dangerous incident, and it is fortunate no one was injured.”

The man has now been released on strict conditions and will appear in court at a later date. RCMP said the matter will be submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To give an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

READ: ‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules
Next story
Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Just Posted

Wildlife park near Kamloops to reopen June 1

BC Wildlife Park will reopen with a number of pandemic-related measures in place

Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Clean fill from Ross Street underpass project will be dumped for free then reused

Shuswap Dance Center students to be featured on big screen at Starlight Drive-In

Spectators will pull in, park and watch the performances from the comfort of their vehicles

COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

BC Housing now has 69 spaces for people vulnerable during pandemic

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

Letter: Dos and don’ts for displaying the Canadian flag

Letter writer offers advice for flying and disposal of flag

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

625-capacity wine centre proposed in historic Kelowna building

The building at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Water Street, in Kelowna, was built in 1908

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

Company says, “lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place.”

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Okanagan pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobool denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

Most Read