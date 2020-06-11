A 25-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from the cops along Westside Road in a vehicle previously stolen from the Vernon area Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

A report of a possibly impaired driver led to a run from police along Westside Road, and ultimately the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

On June 10 around 12:30 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received word of a black pick-up truck being driven erratically on Westside Road. When provided with the license plate, officers confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from the Vernon area the day before.

Officers from the North Rural RCMP located the vehicle stopped on a rural road off Westside Road. When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver disregarded their directions and took off at a high speed.

The police officer immediately advised the RCMP Southeast District Operations Centre of the description and last known direction of the pick-up truck.

“At the time of the radio transmission, RCMP Air Services were in flight and advised they were in the area,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The pilot was able to maintain a visual on the truck as it drove southbound on Westside Road toward West Kelowna and provided regular updates to police officers on the ground on its location.”

Officers from West Kelowna, including a police dog unit, were informed of the truck’s direction and successfully deployed a spike belt on Westside Road. The vehicle was brought to a halt at Nancee Way.

With his vehicle disabled, the single occupant was brought into custody without further incident and no resulting injuries.

The 25 year old man from Kelowna is facing numerous criminal charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

READ MORE: Theft of hives stings Spallumcheen beekeeper

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert
Next story
Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Just Posted

Dozing driver possible cause of semi crash near Sorrento

The driver of the rig, a Fraser Valley man in his 60s, was taken to hospital following the crash.

Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Pandemic opens opportunity for Salmon Arm Arts Centre to focus on internet content creation

Salmon Arm council decides to waive fees for sidewalk cafés during pandemic

City staff to also review applications for businesses other than restaurants as they come in

Sicamous marine search and rescue station receives money for COVID-19 protective equipment

The contribution comes as the station deals with the loss of a major donation

Many more child-care spaces needed in Salmon Arm to meet targets

City not unlike other communities in the province which are falling short

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

RCMP seize drugs, luxury car from Kelowna home following trafficking investigation

One person was taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at the residence and was later released

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer in Kelowna

The incident occured just before 7 a.m. on Harvey Avenue, Thursday

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

Most Read