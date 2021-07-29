Kelowna man arrested for allegedly assaulting person and police

A 35-year-old Kelowna man has been held in custody and will be brought before the court

A Kelowna man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another person as well as police officers.

On Wednesday, July 28 at 8 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 2700-block of KLO Road where a man had allegedly assaulted an adult victim. The victim and the suspect were known to each other and the incident is an isolated one, according to a Kelowna RCMP. The accused allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted officers at the scene. He was taken into custody with the assistance of backup officers.

A 35-year-old Kelowna man has been held in custody and will be brought before the court. The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

