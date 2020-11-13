Kelowna's Jesse Pez, charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged Oct. 31 stabbing, is out on bail. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna man charged in alleged Halloween stabbing out on bail

Jesse Pez is charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged stabbing on Oct. 31

A Kelowna man charged in an alleged Halloween stabbing has been released on bail.

Jesse Pez is charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged assault on Oct. 31, said to have occurred at the H2O Centre in Gordon Avenue in Kelowna.

Provincial crown council confirmed on Nov. 13 the 30-year-old was released from custody Nov. 10, on a release order in the amount of $1000 without deposit or surety.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

On the night of the alleged stabbing, RCMP officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during an attack. He was transported to hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Officers on scene confirmed to the Capital News that the incident was a stabbing.

Pez was located and arrested at a nearby home on Old Meadows Road.

READ MORE: RCMP tight-lipped about two blood-spattered Kelowna crime scenes

Pez is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 8. Pez is known to police and has appeared in court several times over the years.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands in the dark in Salmon Arm
Next story
Friday the 13th: A brief history and look at its significance

Just Posted

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83, Salmon Arm RCMP look to put a stop to school bus red-light runners

Increasing number of drivers failing to stop for school buses when flashing red lights are on

More than 2,100 people in Salmon Arm have been in the dark since around 8:30 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. (BC Hydro)
Thousands in the dark in Salmon Arm

Power outage affecting more than 2,100 customers Friday the 13th

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

The character Jason dawns this mask in the 1981 horror classic Friday the 13th Part 2. (Contributed)
Friday the 13th: A brief history and look at its significance

Capital News takes a look at some of the craziest things to ever happen on Friday the 13th

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Hwy 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

Penticton man Rylan Hernberg will spend all of World Kindness Day, Nov. 9, 2020 performing acts of kindness such as giving flowers, coffee, a smile and much more just to brighten the day of strangers. (Contributed)
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Google Image:
COVID-19 case isolated to Kelowna yoga class

The City of Kelowna is confirming one person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Nov. 3 class

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Most Read