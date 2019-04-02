Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

A Kelowna man has been charged in relation to four armed robberies that took place last week at Rutland gas stations.

On March 28, at 7:45 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP responded to the first of four robberies that occurred at four different gas stations along Highway 33 West and Highway 97 North in 24 hours, according to the police in a news release.

The evidence led investigators to believe the same suspect was responsible and as such, the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section took control of all four investigations, the release said.

Investigators followed up on leads and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kelowna man Kyle Watts-Watling. Watts-Watling is known to police and was subsequently arrested on the morning of March 30 in Kelowna. He has since been charged with four counts of armed robbery.

“This investigation unfolded quickly and our investigators worked diligently to collect evidence that resulted in a swift apprehension of the suspect,” says Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP. “Watts-Watling remains in custody until his next court appearance which has been scheduled for April 15, 2019.”

