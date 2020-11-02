Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

The incident allegedly took place in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A Kelowna man is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man on Halloween night.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Kelowna Mounties responded to a report of an assault in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

Upon arrival, the RCMP says officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack. He was transported to hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Officers on scene, Saturday evening, confirmed to the Capital News that the incident was a stabbing.

A suspect, 30-year-old Jesse Pez, was located and arrested at a nearby home. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Apparent blood was visible at 685 Old Meadows Road on Sunday afternoon. Despite several houses in the area still adorning Halloween decorations, what appeared to be real blood could be seen smeared on the front of the house, as well as on a jack-o’-lantern and garbage bins out front of the home.

