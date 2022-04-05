Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Kelowna man charged with homicide in UBCO security guard’s death

22-year-old Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn of Kelowna is to appear in court April 6

  • Apr. 5, 2022 4:00 p.m.
  • News

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a UBC Okanagan security guard.

On Feb. 26, Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault in one of the university buildings. A man working at the university allegedly attacked a security guard resulting in her death.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, is facing one count of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court April 6.

“This has been a difficult few weeks for the community in the aftermath of the tragic events of February 26,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, investigative service officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The response in support (of) the woman’s family has been remarkable. I would like to thank the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit and the first responders for their work to bring this case before the court.”

The victim was identified as Harmandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old woman who moved to Canada six years ago.

Kaur had been granted her permanent residency just three weeks prior to the devastating attack.

READ MORE: UBCO homicide victim new resident to Canada

READ MORE: Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRCMPUBC

Previous story
B.C. police watchdog calls for more funding to combat staffing shortage
Next story
Penticton man critically injured after being crushed in large recycling truck compactor

Just Posted

Issac Riep of Canmore, Alta. finds the wood track more difficult than it looks as he rides one of the bikes from the Shuswap Children’s Association’s toy library around it during the 2019 Salty Street Fest. (File photo)
Salmon Arm organizers gearing up for 20th anniversary of Salty Dog Enduro

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network’s Kari Wilkinson, Carmen Massey and Corryn Grayston share a moment together during the Tsuts’weye Wrap-Up Celebration event held March 29 at the Prestige Inn. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Celebration touches on successes of Shuswap entrepreneurial program for women

Salmon Arm's Cemetery trails. (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm dog owner ‘sickened by lack of consideration’ of other dog owners on city trails

Comedian Herb Dixon, aka "The Harley Guy," performs at the Salmar Classic on April 8. (Contributed)
Laugh without a ‘pass’ with Herb Dixon in Salmon Arm