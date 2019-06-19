Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

A Kelowna man charged with multiple sexual assault charges appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Wednesday.

The accused is charged with sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching under 16, possession of child pornography and breach of undertaking.

Both the accused and the 15-year-old victim’s mother appeared in person in court. The mother read a victim impact statement to the court about her daughter’s behaviour since the alleged incident.

The defence alleges that the accused held a position of authority over the victim when allegations of sexual assault took place.

The accused will be back in court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

His next court appearance hasn’t been disclosed.

