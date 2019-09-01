PENSAR confirmed it helped in a search for a Kelowna man who died while cliff jumping at the Skaha Bluffs on Aug. 30. (Photo courtesy of BC Parks)

Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

The Okanagan Falls fire department confirmed it responded to a call about a Kelowna man who did not resurface after jumping off a cliff at the Skaha Bluffs on Friday.

READ MORE: False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

The fire department said it received the call on Aug. 30 but after some time the department was told to stand down while the Penticton RCMP took over.

PENSAR spokesman Randy Brown confirmed Penticton Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP in the search for the 18-year-old at the Skaha Bluffs off Eastside Road, approximately two kilometres north of Okanagan Falls.

The body was pulled from the water Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP investigating after man found dead in a vehicle

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating. The identity of the man is not being released.

More to come …

Previous story
Similkameen mountain goats being tracked to avoid potential human-wildlife conflict

Just Posted

Update: Firefighters moving to extingush spot fire near Sicamous, blaze near Summerland already doused

After a thunderstorm rolled through the region, three small fire have been found, one extinguished.

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

Work of Salmon Arm composer to lead symphony performance

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra to perform piece by Jean Ethridge Sept. 27 at the Nexus.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender commits to Lake Superior State Lakers

Netminder has played in 37 regular season games

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Similkameen mountain goats being tracked to avoid potential human-wildlife conflict

10 mountain goats have been collared and monitored using GPS collars since June

Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Narcan nasal spray handed out on Overdose Awareness Day in Okanagan

The spray is four times the injectable dosage, pharmacists say

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Most Read