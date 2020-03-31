The Kelowna RCMP are investigating an assault on a Kelowna bus driver that occurred on March 28. (Contributed)

Kelowna man facing charges after allegedly assaulting bus driver

The incident occurred at the Queensway bus route in Kelowna just after 4:30 p.m. on March 28

A 29-year-old Kelowna man is in custody and facing charges after an alleged assault on a bus driver.

On March 28, just after 4:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP were called to the Queensway Bus Loop in Kelowna. A BC Transit bus driver had allegedly been assaulted by a man at that location.

According to the RCMP, the bus driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit attended the scene and arrested Kelowna resident Dustin Webber.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of assault in this matter and Webber remains in custody at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
