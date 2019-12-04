Daniel Ruff outside the Kelowna courthouse moments before the jury returned with a verdict on Oct. 24, 2017. (File)

Kelowna man loses appeal claiming he was too drunk to murder his roommate

Daniel Ruff will remain behind bars and is ineligible for parole until 2027

A Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder has had an appeal of his conviction dismissed.

Daniel Ruff, 67, was convicted of second-degree murder in October 2017 for the June 14, 2015 death of his roommate Warren Welters.

Throughout the trial, Ruff claimed he was acting in self-defence when he struck his roommate in the head four times with a hammer and was not intending to kill him.

The jury sided with the Crown, finding Ruff guilty of second-degree murder. He was later sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for ten years.

In June, Ruff appealed his conviction, adding he was intoxicated at the time of the offense.

During his appeal, he said he was too drunk to form the intent to murder Welters, hoping for a conviction of manslaughter instead.

Ruff contended Justice Alison Beames erred in her instruction on those matters.

“You may find Mr. Ruff guilty of second-degree murder only if the Crown has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he had the intent required for that offence,” Beames told the jury during the 2017 trial.

“The mere fact that a person’s mind is affected by alcohol or drugs so that they lose inhibitions or act in a way in which they would not have done had they been sober is no excuse if the required intent is proved … In this case, you must decide whether the evidence of intoxication, along with all the other evidence, leaves you with a reasonable doubt whether Mr. Ruff had the intent required for murder at the time of the act.”

A Nov. 26 decision from the court of appeal found the judge’s instructions on intoxication and intent, and manslaughter were sufficient and the appeal was dismissed.

Ruff remains behind bars with no chance at parole until 2027.

READ MORE: Kelowna man loses appeal of drug conviction resulting from unlawful search

READ MORE: Kelowna man convicted of sexual assault could be deported after serving sentence

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness
Next story
Consultant scopes out sites for Salmon Arm sewage treatment upgrade

Just Posted

Shuswap man says child pornography collection intended to frame abuser

Accused pleads guilty to possession of images, lawyer argues for no jail time

Grandparents raising children: Salmon Arm grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Consultant scopes out sites for Salmon Arm sewage treatment upgrade

Water pollution control centre gets closer to needing an update

Man sentenced in Salmon Arm to one year in jail for luring adolescent girls

Offence took place online, sentence conditions include restrictions on contact with people under 16

Applicant behind proposed South Shuswap pot shop addresses concerns

Survey to determine public support for Blind Bay’s Copper Island Cannabis Co. due Dec. 9

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

A man wearing a Santa hat and toting a gun was caught… Continue reading

Trailer fire in North Okanagan claims cat

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department currently on scene

Kelowna man loses appeal claiming he was too drunk to murder his roommate

Daniel Ruff will remain behind bars and is ineligible for parole until 2027

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

WATCH: Video shows Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

White Lake firefighters grateful for residents’ generosity

Annual drive nets close to 2,000 lbs of food for Sorrento Food Bank

Most Read