Emergency crews responded to the shores of Okanagan Lake in Kelowna City Park Sunday afternoon for a report of a drowning incident. (File photo)

Kelowna man nearly drowns on Okanagan Lake

The victim is in serious yet stable condition but his condition has worsened since going to hospital

Emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at the Kelowna shores of the Okanagan on Sunday afternoon.

On Aug. 18 just after 4 p.m., RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the beach in City Park after a swimmer was pulled from the waters of Okanagan Lake. Bystanders jumped into action to help the man after a woman screamed that a man was drowning and in need of help.

“A couple of beachgoers reportedly located the adult male swimmer on the bottom of the lake and managed to pull the victim to shore,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP. “The man’s rescuers were joined by other members of the public who immediately started life-saving measures.”

Following life-saving efforts from emergency crews, the victim was rushed to hospital in serious yet stable condition. The victim’s condition has since worsened and he remains in hospital at this time.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

