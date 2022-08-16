Kelowna RCMP investigated 24 police-reported hate files in 2021, compared to six in 2020. (File photo)

Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP search for second suspect

The altercation happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning (Aug. 16)

A Kelowna man who was slashed in the face with a box cutter during an altercation is expected to survive.

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Aug. 16), Kelowna RCMP and B.C. Emergencies Services were called out to the 300 block of Queens Way.

On arrival, they found the victim, who is known to police, heavily bleeding from a deep gash on his face. Despite the gash, the man refused to cooperate and refused to identify himself.

The man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, where it was revealed he had a damaged artery. He is expected to survive and is scheduled to undergo surgery today.

While the victim was taken to hospital, officers followed a trail of blood which lead to one of the bathrooms at Steward Park, where the assault took place.

Surveillance footage in the area showed the two suspects leaving the scene, one on a bike and the other in a vehicle. One of them was found and identified by police a few blocks away. He was also known to police. He was arrested for assault and transported to a Kelowna holding cell.

“This once again demonstrates the challenges officers face when dealing with street-entrenched individuals who suffer with mental health and substance use challenges,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP are still looking to identify the second suspect and is asking for the public’s assistance. They are asking for anyone that saw the event or have surveillance or dashcam footage to come forward. Anybody with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 or anonymously through the Central Okanagan Crimestoppers either online or by calling 1-(800) 222-4477.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

