Shawn Bell, 33, is facing charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruct a peace officer, mischief, possession of stolen property under $5000, disguise with intent and possession of break and enter tools. (File)

Kelowna man taken into custody after assaulting a police officer

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna

A 33-year old Kelowna man is facing potential charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during an incident on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna on Sunday.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Mar. 1., Kelowna RCMP received a call that three people had scaled a fence at the Waste Treatment Plant on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna.

Officers arrived on scene and apprehended a man for breaking and entering.

According to the RCMP, the suspect did not cooperate with police and was then placed under arrest for obstruction. According to police the suspect then physical and allegedly assaulted an officer, punching and kicking while being taken into custody at the Kelowna detachment.

The officer assaulted received minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The 33-year-old man has since been released from custody and the matter has been submitted to Provincial Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.

READ MORE: Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

READ MORE: Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed
Next story
Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Just Posted

Weather in charge of Salmon Arm’s public potty plans

Council hears about complaints lodged last year over Blackburn Park closures

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Salmon Arm Silverbacks up two games to start playoff series

The Silverbacks take their lead to Victoria for another game on March 2.

Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

Police looking to ID suspect in incident that occurred Friday

Surrey landlord must pay Aboriginal former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Ladies celebrate their day laughing in North Okanagan

16th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! at Performing Arts Centre

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Minister kicks off quality of life tour in Kelowna

The Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier was in Kelowna, Monday

Accused West Kelowna murderer didn’t know what homicide was: Mountie

Tejwant Danjou is facing second-degree murder charges for the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Kelowna man taken into custody after assaulting a police officer

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna

Most Read