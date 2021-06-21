People participated in a walk to honour the 215 children found at a former Kamloops residential school, as well as residential school survivors. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

People participated in a walk to honour the 215 children found at a former Kamloops residential school, as well as residential school survivors. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with walk to remember Kamloops 215

“Let’s speak the truth and deal with the truth, and heal.”

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Kelowna started with a walk to remember and honour the children who died while they were attending residential schools.

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society’s executive director Edna Terbasket said it’s not meant to be sombre or dark, but was a way for those still dealing with intergenerational trauma caused by the school system, to find peace.

“Those little ones from Kamloops, when they’re uncovered and returned to their home, (I hope) that their families and themselves will find peace,” she said.

“Right now, they’re little lost souls hovering and not understanding what happened to them, but now I hope they finally find peace.”

The walk began about 10 a.m. June 21, from Parkinson Recreation Centre, going over the overpass and then coming down to Sutherland Avenue, and back up along Harvey Avenue through Richter Street, then back again to the recreation centre.

It was a well-attended walk, with approximately one hundred people joining. Terbasket said she was glad to see all of the people who came out to support the Indigenous community, as well as those who came out to learn more about this recent tragic discovery and how it has reopened wounds.

The walk was followed by singing, drumming, dancing, and some speeches from local Elders, and other Indigenous community leaders.

Representatives from the Kelowna RCMP attended the event, offering words of support for the event, saying that they look forward to working with the Syilx Okanagan community and learning more from its Elders.

Terbasket said she hopes people will become more aware and more open to learning about the past of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada and the ongoing inequities between the Indigenous and Canadians. But above all, she said she hopes that today paves the way for moving forward and healing.

“My mother said those children were meant to be found. Now, Canada can’t hide that, Canada can’t sweep it under the rug and say ‘it didn’t happen’,” she said.

“Let’s be honest and truthful. Let’s speak the truth and deal with the truth, and heal.”

READ MORE: First Nations, political leaders mark Indigenous Peoples Day, recognizing dark truths

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to three incidents involving women concerned for their own safety between June 13 and 17, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to concerns about women being watched, followed

In one of three incidents a woman was invited into a vehicle but declined

A pair of Alberta residents were arrested after police responded to a report of a woman who had allegedly been assaulted and confined against her will on June 20, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest 2 Albertans suspected in alleged assault, unlawful confinement

Firearm, stolen items seized including NHL hockey cards believed to be worth thousands

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents to check on regulations before installing or changing docks, buoys or swimming platforms. (CSRD image)
Stop before you install that dock, buoy or swim platform in a Shuswap lake

Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents to check first as regulations may apply

Gift from the Heart on June 26 offers no-cost dental hygiene to people who can’t otherwise afford it. First booked, first served. (File photo)
Day for no-cost dental hygiene treatment coming up in Salmon Arm

Smile People clinic takes part in Gift from the Heart, first booked, first served basis

A their June 15 board meeting, North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees voted 4-1 to support, in principle, option E5 of School District 83's Long Range Facilities Plan. This option includes making the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson and Sullivan campuses both Grade 9-12 schools. (File photo)
Two Grade 9-12 high schools in Salmon Arm’s future

Public consultation on E5 option was insufficient, says teachers association

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

People participated in a walk to honour the 215 children found at a former Kamloops residential school, as well as residential school survivors. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with walk to remember Kamloops 215

“Let’s speak the truth and deal with the truth, and heal.”

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

A home on Cameo Drive sustained major damage due to an early morning fire Monday, June 21. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Fire sparked during Vernon home renovation

Heavy black smoke from Cameo Drive home, no one inside

The new Civic Memorial Park will incorporate pieces of the 80-year-old arena it replaces. (Artists rendering)
Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

City centre space to incorporate wood from the historic arena

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel speaks to the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burning down early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Community ‘angry and hurting’ but Penticton band chief doesn’t condone burning of church

Both Catholic church fires are deemed suspicious, says RCMP

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

(Drive BC photo)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Drive BC says to avoid the area until the road is clear

A blood drive in support of 1-year-old Rielynn Gormley of Agassiz is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack. Rielynn lives with type 3 von Willebrand disease, which makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. (Screenshot/Canadian Blood Services)
Upcoming blood drive in honour of Fraser Valley toddler with rare blood condition

The Gormley family has organized a blood drive in Chilliwack on June 28

Most Read