Kelowna massage therapist engaged in sexual misconduct, says disciplinary committee

This comes after three sexual misconduct complaints were filed against Robert Morgan

The B.C. College of Massage Therapists determined that Robert Morgan engaged in sexual and professional misconduct in a decision made last month. (Pixabay photo)

A Kelowna massage therapist is facing disciplinary action after the B.C. College of Massage Therapists determined that he engaged in sexual misconduct.

In a decision issued last month, the college’s discipline committee determined that Robert Morgan breached its code of ethics and standards of practice — which prohibit sexual conduct with patients. They also mandate registered massage therapists to ensure that patients are fully informed about their treatment plan and provide consent.

“The panel also determined in relation to these findings that Mr. Morgan committed professional misconduct,” reads the college’s website.

The decision comes after three women filed sexual misconduct complaints against Morgan, one dating back to Sept. 18, 2015. Morgan has denied the allegations and did not appear at the hearing that was held on Dec. 14 and 15 last year, according to the full decisions document.

A decision on penalty and costs has yet to be made by the discipline committee. The college’s public notice will be updated once a decision has been made.

