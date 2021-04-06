Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been vaccinated.
Given he’s 43 years old, he shouldn’t be eligible for inoculation under B.C.’s vaccination rollout plan for a few months. However, due to his regular volunteering at the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), he got the shot a little sooner than planned — along with hundreds of other healthcare volunteers in the Interior Health region.
“It is the responsible thing to do if you’re coming into contact with people in a patient care setting,” said KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore. “Our volunteers are vital to the hospital’s ability to meet a variety of needs, and their safety is a critical to our overall success.”
Basran has volunteered in the KGH coffee shop for more than a year, helping raise funds for the KGH Foundation.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.