Kelowna mayor flies paper kites for Autism awareness

Three Basrans took part in the Pacific Autism Network’s Paper Plane Challenge

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was out flying paper airplanes with his two children this weekend, but it wasn’t just for fun.

The three Basrans were taking part in the Pacific Autism Network’s Paper Plane Challenge, which is aimed at raising awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder.

One in 66 people are now diagonosed with the condition and given that April is Autism awareness month, the challenge offered a good time to fly a paper plane “for all the kids in Kelowna who have autism,” said Basran.

Basran then challenged Josh Gorges, Mitch Carefoot, Kelsey Serwa to create their own planes, video tape themselves flying them and nominate three others to keep the challenge going and to help raise awareness.

To follow all the paper plane awareness raising follow the hashtag #paperplaneawareness.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.