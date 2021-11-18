Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Stuart Park on June 12 to honour the Muslim family who was attacked in London, Ont., on June 6. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna mayor thanks volunteers, offers support for those impacted by B.C. storm

Mayor Colin Basran said that the city is in a position to help others

Mayor Colin Basran is thanking local volunteers and first-responders for their efforts in assisting evacuees to Kelowna who were displaced by floods and landslides that were brought on by Monday’s (Nov. 16) devastating storm.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone who has been impacted by the recent catastrophic weather event in British Columbia,” said Basran.

“Kelowna, unfortunately, knows all too well the many challenges natural disasters create. We also know how much the thousands of kind acts, large and small, help neighbours and strangers get through a crisis.”

He noted that Kelowna has benefited from support during past natural disasters and that the city is in a position to help others.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

“Our evacuee reception centre opened Monday to assist people from Merritt, Princeton and Tulameen. The volunteer Regional Emergency Support Services team has helped more than 1,200 people so far,” he said.

With the current supply of goods and products limited at this time due to highway disruptions, he urged the community to be patient and considerate of others.

“This is not a time to panic — it’s a time to be considerate to your neighbours and others in our community who don’t have the ability or resources to stockpile supplies,” he said.

For those who are interested in assisting with evacuees, he said that the best way to contribute to the cause is to support local charities — food banks in particular — to help with the increase in demand for food and other products.

“I would like to express our gratitude to everyone who is working hard on the response, including our volunteer Emergency Support Service staff who have helped thousands of people this year displaced by fire and floods,” he said.

READ MORE: Salvation Army launches emergency response in support of flood victims

