Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Kelowna’s mayor and top cop have some choice words for those planning on participating in an anti-restriction “mega rally” this weekend.

In two separate videos aimed at addressing potential protesters, Supt. Kara Triance and Mayor Colin Basran call the planned rally and march in opposition of public health orders this Saturday (Feb. 13) “very concerning”.

Demonstrators have taken to Kelowna’s Stuart Park every Saturday afternoon for several months. The organizer of the event, David Kevin Lindsay, has received several fines for the demonstrations, amounting to almost $7,000. This weekend’s rally is reported to bring participants to Kelowna from across the Okanagan Valley and beyond.

“This is unlawful, and it’s putting our community in danger,” said Triance. “I want the public to know that the police are taking all steps possible in our lawful authority to stop these actions.

“I want to take this opportunity right now to dissuade anyone from attending this march or from attending the area in protest of the march.”

Mayor Colin Basran said the protesters “do not represent Kelowna” and is a small group of people compared to the many thousands of residents who follow public health orders.

“Your disregard for the safety of others is not welcome here,” he said, addressing those planning to come from outside the city. “Kelowna is an inclusive city where we respect each other’s rights, and that includes the right to feel safe during a pandemic.”

Coronavirus

