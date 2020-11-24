Kelowna McDonald’s reopens after closure due to COVID-19 exposure

McDonald’s at 155 Hollywood Road N in Kelowna. (Contributed)

A Mcdonald’s in Kelowna has reopened after an immediate shutdown on Monday prompted by a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

A McDonald’s Canada spokesperson told the Capital News all crew members at the 155 Hollywood Road North location who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine.

The employee last worked on Monday, Nov. 23, from 5:00 a.m. to 6:20 a.m.

McDonald’s urges people who attended the restaurant on Nov. 23 to take direction from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The restaurant has implemented several additional safety measures:

  • Hand sanitizer dispensers available inside the restaurant
  • High-touch surfaces and guest tables will be kept clean and sanitized
  • Floor markers to help guests keep their distance from one other
  • Front counters are fitted with protective screens
  • Clearly marked tables for dine-in to respect physical distancing
  • The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size. This also applies to outdoor seating spaces
  • Employees will wear gloves for taking payment and serving guests, and wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant. For everyone’s safety, we encourage guests to wear a mask or face covering when using our premises. In certain regions, masks or face coverings must be worn where required by public health authorities
  • Contactless payment options are available at the restaurant, and guests can also order using the McDonalds mobile app and pay on their phone

