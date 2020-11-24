Kelowna McDonald’s reopens after closure due to COVID-19 exposure

The restaurant shut down on Monday for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for the virus

A Mcdonald’s in Kelowna has reopened after an immediate shutdown on Monday prompted by a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

A McDonald’s Canada spokesperson told the Capital News all crew members at the 155 Hollywood Road North location who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine.

The employee last worked on Monday, Nov. 23, from 5:00 a.m. to 6:20 a.m.

McDonald’s urges people who attended the restaurant on Nov. 23 to take direction from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 protocols temporarily close Okanagan theatres

READ MORE: Okanagan ChristmasFest cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The restaurant has implemented several additional safety measures:

Hand sanitizer dispensers available inside the restaurant

High-touch surfaces and guest tables will be kept clean and sanitized

Floor markers to help guests keep their distance from one other

Front counters are fitted with protective screens

Clearly marked tables for dine-in to respect physical distancing

The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size. This also applies to outdoor seating spaces

Employees will wear gloves for taking payment and serving guests, and wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant. For everyone’s safety, we encourage guests to wear a mask or face covering when using our premises. In certain regions, masks or face coverings must be worn where required by public health authorities

Contactless payment options are available at the restaurant, and guests can also order using the McDonalds mobile app and pay on their phone

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfast food