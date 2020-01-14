Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News) Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News)

West Kelowna middle school reportedly on lockdown

Information about the news came in on Tuesday morning

Reports on social media indicate Glenrosa Middle School in West Kelowna may be in lockdown.

Reports began to surface on Facebook Tuesday morning around 11:45 a.m.

School principle Scott Parker said students and staff were told to lockdown by RCMP.

RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police are reportedly searching the neighbourhood with a canine unit and the RCMP helicopter is circling the Glenrosa area.

Read More: Glenrosa Middle School students build for the food bank

A Capital News reporter is enroute to the scene.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
False alarm at Ontario nuclear plant triggers thousands of orders of iodide pills

Just Posted

Freezing cold stresses need of drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

People without housing keep moving to stay warm, someone freezing a possibility

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

Salmon Arm businesses aim to fill food banks by Family Day

Competition for a cause organized by Cedar Axe Throwing and the Shuswap Family Centre

Salmon Arm to recognize Secwepemc territory before all council meetings

Historic change to procedures finalized at Jan. 13 meeting

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball lands provincial tournament

More than 140 families expected for the 13U AA Provincial Championship

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

West Kelowna middle school reportedly on lockdown

Information about the news came in on Tuesday morning

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

Most Read