KLO Leadership students gave tours of the school’s wellness walk and modular farm to public officials, media, and younger students during Green Day at École KLO Middle School earlier this year. (Contributed)

KLO Leadership students gave tours of the school’s wellness walk and modular farm to public officials, media, and younger students during Green Day at École KLO Middle School earlier this year. (Contributed)

Kelowna middle schoolers embrace modular farming

Ecole KLO Middle students embrace green growing concepts

Students at École KLO Middle School will be growing their learning alongside food in a state-of-the-art modular vertical farming system.

The system combines hydroponic technology with precision climate controls to enable aspiring young farmers to grow fresh produce.

“We are proud of our students and educators who embraced a green philosophy and brought this project to life,” said Ashley Ragoonaden, principal at École KLO Middle School.

“When we teach students both knowledge and practical skills around global issues, they gain confidence in their abilities, and we empower them to become engaged global citizens.”

The KLO Green Team of educators is led by teacher Karla Lockwood, whose enthusiasm has students excited to learn about sustainable living and environmental education throughout the school, including Indigenous land-based learning, recycling programs, care for Fascieux Creek, and the Wellness Walk pathway.

“When we hear Greta Thunberg asking world leaders, ‘How dare you look away?’ we are inspired to look for how we can develop young leaders who look forward,” said Lockwood.

“Our goal with the modular farm project is to give students the tools and information to help communities create efficient food systems.”

With the support of a grant from President’s Choice Children’s Charity, the school purchased a plug-and-play container farm from Canadian company The Growcer last year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganSchools

Previous story
Cat dies after allegedly ingesting rodenticide, Kelowna SPCA issues warning
Next story
Havoc at Trout Creek convenience store

Just Posted

Sicamous Beach Park. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Artist selected for $75k Sicamous Beach Park art project

Piles of ashes and debris are all that is left of the family home of Wes Snukwa (Wilson) after a fire swept through Lytton on June 30, 2021. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap man shocked, saddened by investigation of Lytton fire

RCMP investigated a rural Grandview Bench Road property on March 7, 2019. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man gets 9.5 years in jail for explosive bank robberies in Edmonton

Three kittens (from left: Damaris, Eos and Theron) born to a feral mother are in good health thanks to the Shuswap Veterinary Clinic and Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. (Lynda Tyler photo)
Collaborative kitten rescue: Shuswap Paws, Shuswap Veterinary Clinic save the day