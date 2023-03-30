Mission Creek Greenway Bridge. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mission Creek Greenway closed after body found

Kelowna RCMP responded to a call at Mission Creek at approximately 3:10 p.m. March 30

Kelowna RCMP closed Mission Creek Greenway on the afternoon of March 30 after a person was found dead.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the death is not criminal in nature.

The police are asking people to stay away from the area.

An investigation is underway. Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the Greenway portion is closed to foot traffic.

The identity of the person has not been released.



