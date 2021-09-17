Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)

Kelowna MLA shuffled out of health critic role ahead of BC Liberal leadership contest

Three leadership candidates were removed from their portfolios

The BC Liberal Party is shuffling its internal leadership candidates out of their critic roles ahead of the start to the fall session of the Legislature — including Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield, the now-former health critic.

Interim party leader Shirley Bond will take on Merrifield’s health portfolio. Peter Milobar takes on the environment critic role and Jordan Sturdy inherits the transportation critic role, previously held by leadership candidates Ellis Ross and Michael Lee respectively.

Bond said the change will allow candidates the time to connect with British Columbians before next February’s leadership contest — but others involved in B.C. politics aren’t so sure. The move came shortly after Merrifield’s Twitter spat with journalists and pundits ended with some calling for her to be removed from the health critic position.

It started with a question from Global News’s Keith Baldry, who asked Merrifield whether she supported the province’s mandate that health-care workers get vaccinated. She dodged the question several times, accusing Baldry of obsessing over the “position of the opposition party on an issue that’s already been decided by government.”

Eventually, Merrifield said her party supports provincial health orders, but still did not state specifically whether she personally supported the vaccination mandate for health-care workers.

After the tiff, former BC Liberal MLA Jas Johal, who now hosts a show on Vancouver radio station CKNW, called for her removal from the health critic role.

Following the party’s announcement, Johal said the decision to remove all leadership candidates from their portfolios “provides Ms. Merrifield a face-saving exit, instead of what would have been a high profile demotion.”

This is the latest in a string of controversies Merrifield, who was elected for the first time in October 2020, has created as health critic.

She was previously called out for tabling a petition from an anti-mask organization calling for the end of mask mandates in schools and suggested to a Kelowna media outlet that taking Vitamin D was an effective COVID-prevention measure.

The BC Liberal Party’s leadership convention takes place in February 2021. The other three candidates running for leadership are Kevin Falcon, Val Litwin and Gavin Dew, but they do not currently hold a seat in the legislature.

Merrifield was not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE: Person who attended BC Liberal candidate’s Kelowna home event tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna-Mission MLA called out for liking “out of line” tweets

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LiberalsBC politicsKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections continue to climb, 11 more deaths Friday
Next story
Flash flood still under investigation in Grand Forks

Just Posted

People opposed to vaccinations and masking entered schools in and around Salmon Arm on Sept. 17 They also recently protested at the School District 83 office. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Unacceptable’: Protesters enter Salmon Arm schools, forcing hold and secure procedures

Several of North Okanagan-Shuswap PPC candidate Kyle Delfing’s campaign signs have been targeted by vandals spraying ‘fascist’ or drawing toothbrush moustaches on. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon, Salmon Arm signs hit by vandals not surprising: PPC candidate

B.C. vaccine passport (Black Press Media)
Salmon Arm chamber survey shows reluctance among membership to enforce vaccine passport

Smoke continues to be visible from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as pictured Sept. 9. (Ian Kalamazoo photo)
Firefighters, staff thanked for getting White Rock Lake fire under control