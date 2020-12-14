RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Kelowna Mountie at centre of three lawsuits receives AG’s support

Attorney General of Canada offers staunch defence of Const. Lacy Browning in a response to one of three lawsuits she’s facing

The Attorney General of Canada is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit against Kelowna Mountie Lacy Browning, offering a staunch defence of the constable in a response to one of three civil lawsuits she is facing.

Browning made national headlines in June after the revelation of video footage showing her dragging UBC Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang down a hallway and stepping on her head during a wellness check. Wang subsequently sued Browning and two more civil claims followed.

READ MORE: UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces third lawsuit

One of those suits was filed by Fiona Read, in relation to her arrest in the early morning hours of New Years Day in 2016. A response from the Attorney General to that suit claims that Const. Browning arrested Read for being drunk in public believing her to be intending to drive while intoxicated.

The response claims Read resisted arrest, prompting the use of force by Browning. With assistance from another officer, Browning eventually apprehended Read and put her in the cruiser.

Read’s lawsuit recounts the situation differently, stating “Browning grabbed the plaintiff, flipped her around, grabbed her by her hair and pounded her head into the ground multiple times causing damage to the plaintiff’s face.

“The plaintiff lost count of how many times her face was slammed into the concrete.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

READ MORE: ‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

The Attorney General stated that Browning “was justified in using as much force as necessary to gain control of the plaintiff.”

“The force used by Const. Browning was no more than was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances to gain direct compliance of the Plaintiff and in fact, was insufficient to gain compliance before help arrived.”

The suit, however, may not see its day in court. The Attorney General argues the claim was filed more than two years after the two-year applicable limitation period had expired.

Read’s claim states she only became aware that she had a right to complain and take legal action against Browning’s actions following media reports about the allegations made by Wang against Browning and the RCMP’s statements that “they take complaints seriously.”

Browning has been on desk duty since the UBCO incident was publicized and both internal and criminal investigations into her actions in that case are ongoing.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP harassment lawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White
Next story
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Just Posted

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)
Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

The cell block at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment will be undergoing renovations in the new year. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP cells to undergo renovation

Focus will be on safety, ensuring no blind spots exist in cell block

Upon arriving at work Monday morning, Dec. 14, Bastion Place staff were delighted to find three sacks had been dropped off over the weekend containing gifts for every resident. (Contributed)
Santa makes early stop at Salmon Arm senior care facility

Bastion Place staff say enough gifts were left for all residents to receive one

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

McKinney Place now has recorded 53 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (File photo)
12 more COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home

There are now 53 total cases associated with the outbreak

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

Greg Byron has donated 157 times as a blood donor. He drives in Penticton from his home town of Osoyoos to donate each time. He will be donating on Christmas Eve. (Submitted)
Okanagan man to make 157th blood donation on Christmas Eve

The Osoyoos man has been donating since he was 17

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

Most Read