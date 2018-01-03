Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

A Kelowna police officer on patrol in the area of Gordon Drive and Guisachan Road is being thanked for his responsive action after spotting massive flames coming from a structure early Wednesday morning.

About 12:47 a.m. the Mountie witnessed the blaze at a townhouse complex and quickly contacted dispatch.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey the officer jumped into action alerting residents and evacuating the complex.

“He initially used his police vehicles emergency sirens and air horn to wake residents of the town house complex,” stated O’Donaghey. “A short time later, he was joined by additional officers as they began to start evacuations of the buildings.”

Police forced their way into at least three separate residential units that also were endanger of catching fire from the spreading flames.

“In some cases police provided assistance to those with mobility issues from their homes,” said O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene and battled the blaze for several hours. Evacuated residents were temporarily sheltered from the cold in city buses.

RCMP continue to secure the scene, as specially trained fire investigators with both the Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department prepare to examine the fire scene in an attempt to identify a cause of the blaze.

