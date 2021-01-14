Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kristine Roesler argued she handled the gun safely and did it in the spirit of ‘dark humour’

A Kelowna Mountie was transferred, fined and put under “close supervision” after pointing her firearm at another officer out of frustration over his incessant teasing.

Const. Kristine Roesler faced a conduct hearing for an allegation she behaved in a manner likely to discredit the force, contrary to section 7.1 of the RCMP’s Code of Conduct. According to a July 2020 RCMP conduct board decision, which found the allegation true, the offence took place at the Kelowna RCMP detachment more than a year prior.

On March 6, 2019, Roesler was completing paperwork in her cubicle, frustrated that her supervisor asked her to make some corrections. Const. Kevin Hess began teasing Roesler, jokingly making comments about her work and pretending to be her supervisor.

Roesler asked Hess to stop, telling him she was “not in the mood.” Despite her request, Hess continued his “good-natured” razzing.

According to the decision it was at that point, Roesler unholstered her RCMP-issued gun and pointed it at Hess, telling him to either “go away” or “f—k off.”

Hess stated during the proceedings if the gun had gone off, he’s not sure if the shot would’ve hit him or not.

A few seconds later, Roesler put her gun back in its holster.

READ MORE: ‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

READ MORE: Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Roesler argued through the hearing that she handled the gun safely and the action was done in the spirit of “dark humour.”

“If Const. Roesler was in the state of mind to take the steps to ensure her firearm was handled ‘safely’ as she claims, she would have also had the presence of mind not to take it out of her holster in the first place,” read the decision from the conduct board written by Insp. Colin Miller.

While Roesler was facing potential dismissal from the force, the board deemed that too harsh a punishment. However, it noted in its decision the severity of Const. Roesler’s misconduct should not be underestimated.

“I find it exceedingly aggravating that Const. Roesler would, in reaction to being teased, draw her force-issued firearm, endangering all the occupants of the bullpen and surrounding area of the detachment,” stated Insp. Miller.

Ultimately, the board imposed a financial penalty equivalent to the forfeiture of 15 days’ pay, a transfer to another precinct, a one-year period of “close supervision” and counselling.

“Const. Roesler is being given an opportunity to continue in her career with the RCMP. However, any future contravention of the Code of Conduct will be seriously reviewed by the appropriate conduct authority and could lead to her dismissal from the force.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton woman wins part of her B.C. Human Rights Tribunal case
Next story
Salmon Arm businesses stress need for pedestrian-friendly Ross Street underpass

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Recreation notified the public of a COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm pool on Jan. 14. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Salmon Arm pool

Salmon Arm Recreation became aware of the virus exposure on Jan. 13.

Askew’s Foods’ Claire Askew is concerned that due to budgetary constraints, pedestrian-friendly elements presented in early artist renderings of the Ross Street underpass may be sacrificed when the project is built due to budget constraints. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm businesses stress need for pedestrian-friendly Ross Street underpass

Concerns raised that walkability elements of underpass will be sacrificed due to budget constraints

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

The Sicamous Fire Department received funds totalling over $100,000 to investigate firehall upgrades or replacement. (File Photo)
Sicamous abandons fire boat plan, money shifted to fire hall upgrades

Dock owners will no longer have to pay a $125 fee which was funding fire boat reserve

Resident Vivian Morris would like to see improvements made to Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail. Her request is included for discussion during the city’s budget deliberations on Jan. 18. (File photo)
Improvements to Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail to be part of budget deliberations

Resident would like to see part of the city’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant be used for trail

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kristine Roesler argued she handled the gun safely and did it in the spirit of ‘dark humour’

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

Carol Loiselle filed a discrimination and harassment complaint with the B.C. Humans Right Tribunal in 2018 after working at Windward Software Systems, Inc. in Penticton for eight years. (Google maps photo)
Penticton woman wins part of her B.C. Human Rights Tribunal case

Carol Loiselle alleges she faced years of discrimination, harassment at Windward Software Systems

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

A Vernon resident shared a near-miss photo of a tree fallen onto her backyard shed in Vernon's East Hill, where it came to rest just above the roof of her home. (Kristine Erlendson photo)
Windstorm introduces large tree to Vernon family’s shed

The East Hill family home was nearly hit by the fallen fir tree Thursday morning

Several road closures were in effect Jan. 13 due to downed trees, but meanwhile many residents are hoping Lake Country will invest in fixing damaged roads in 2021. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country trims tax increase back to 3.25 per cent

Proposed hike now down slightly from 3.49, discussions continue

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Most Read