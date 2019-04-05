Kelowna murder trial scheduled for later this month

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

The long awaited trial for the man charged in the 2014 killing of Christopher Ausman will start April. 29.

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder Nov. 18, 2016, nearly three years after Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in the early hours of Jan. 25, 2014.

His trial was initially expected to start Nov. 19, 2018, but was rescheduled after Pirko found new council. It’s now set to start later this month and scheduled for eight weeks.

“From the early onset of this investigation there were key factors to suggest that Christopher’s death was suspicious in nature, as such the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) assumed conduct of the investigation into his death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a news release issued at the time of the arrest.

