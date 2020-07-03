A popular pond at Hall Road is drying up again just a month after the RDCO pumped water into it. (Barbara Sochanski - Facebook)

Kelowna neighbourhood pond dries up again

The RDCO filled up the pond on Hall Road but it’s drying up again

A popular neighbourhood pond on Hall Road is drying up again, just a little over a month after the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) pumped water into it.

The pond is a western painted turtle habitat and residents brought their concerns to the RDCO, which pumped water into the pond to help the turtles and other fish along.

But because it doesn’t have its own water source, the pond is drying up again. Director of the RDCO’s parks services department Murray Kopp said the water naturally started to seep into the ground again but because it can’t replenish its own levels, the water just keeps going down.

“It’s functioning as best it can, given the situation we’ve got around trying to resolve by providing water to the pond,” Kopp said.

“Staff have been trying to get a well in place and up and running, and we’re partway through that journey. We’ve got that well drilled and we’re now trying to work with FortisBC to try and get electrical servicing into that well so that we can operate the pump that we’re ready to put in place. But all of that is taking a bit of time, so in the meantime, there’s no source of natural water that’s feeding the pond.”

He said that earlier on Friday, July 3, he and other staff went to the pond to pump some water into it to top up the low levels.

The pond on Hall Road is located towards the back end of Mission Creek Regional Park, at a higher elevation in an older part of the park. Kopp said it’s one of several artificial ponds made by the board of directors that previously managed the area, which is why there’s no natural water source.

“The pond has always been fed through a human-made system. Recently, what’s occurred is that those systems have been modified by the City of Kelowna. As a result, the pump system that was operating in the area for decades has been adjusted and changed, and that’s led to the decline of the flow that used to come into the pond. So now, we’re trying to remedy that.”

Currently, Kopp said it’s just a matter of waiting for FortisBC to help the regional district in getting the pump operational.

“We’re working with some local biologists who advised us that the turtles and the marine life in the pond will adapt to lower water levels. That’s our understanding. We’re not interested in seeing any of the marine life decline or experience other detrimental effects, but we’re doing our very best to be reasonable about using taxpayer money to remedy the situation.”

READ: Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

READ: City of West Kelowna to install trail cams to monitor turtle crossing at Westlake Road

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Collision snarls traffic west of Sorrento

Just Posted

Collision snarls traffic west of Sorrento

Reports on social media suggest the crash involved two semi trucks.

Princeton RCMP arrest suspects in violent Salmon Arm home invasion

Two men who allegedly staged a violent home invasion in Salmon Arm… Continue reading

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Haze over Okanagan and Shuswap skies may have drifted from Siberia

Few active wildifres so far this summer in B.C.

Shuswap Lake algae bloom being monitored, not considered harmful

Dangerous toxins not found in June 30 water quality test

UPDATE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Intent of killing at centre of Surrey man’s Okanagan murder trial

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Allison Beames is anticipated to return with her decision in August

Kelowna neighbourhood pond dries up again

The RDCO filled up the pond on Hall Road but it’s drying up again

Penticton RCMP seek help locating missing woman

25-year-old Iesha Blomquist was reported missing to Penticton RCMP on June 30

Car smashes into Kelowna dollar store

The vehicle went through the front window of the store just off Highway 97 North

Majority of residents in support of alcohol in outdoor spaces: City of Penticton

City council will vote on whether to continue allowing public consumption, on Tuesday, July 7

LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland solar project

Site of proposed project has been considered for previous initiatives

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

Mini prom celebrates 13 Lake Country grads

Grad’s sister marks occasion with small prom for close friends from quarantine Class of 2020 amid COVID-19

Most Read