(Submitted/ SFUSD)

(Submitted/ SFUSD)

Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Carole Garfield suspended for telling a patient about pseudo-science COVID treatments

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended after contacting a vulnerable client and recommending pseudo-science COVID-19 treatments.

Carole Garfield has agreed to the terms of a consent agreement, signed on Sept. 15, with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, barring her from the profession for four weeks.

In September 2021, Garfield contacted a vulnerable patient while off duty, the nursing college found.

She used her personal cell phone and email to “provide anti-COVID vaccine information and to recommend alternative pseudo-science modalities,” according to the college.

The consent agreement states that Garfield has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of her nursing registration for four weeks, a limit prohibiting her from being the sole registered nurse on duty for six months and a public reprimand.

Garfield has also agreed to ​remedial education in ethics, boundaries, documentation, privacy and confidentiality, and the professional nursing standards.

The Inquiry Committee for the nursing college said it is satisfied that the terms of Garfield’s suspension and remediation will protect the public.​

READ MORE: Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCOVID-19Hospitalsnurse

Previous story
B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital
Next story
Ottawa is scaling back its promise to phase out open net-pen salmon farms, critics say

Just Posted

City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks and the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s Phil McIntyre-Paul are teaming up to compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on Friday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Dancing with the Shuswap Stars tickets on sale soon at SASCU Rec Centre

Susan and Kim MacMillan and Ann Skelhorne are busy preparing to bring a stage adaptation of The Secret Garden, based on the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, to the Shuswap Theatre stage. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘It started right from there:’ Susan and Kim MacMillan reflect on 45 years of Shuswap Theatre

Cops for Kids concluded their 2022 ride with closing remarks in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Sept. 18 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cops for Kids rolls into Kelowna to finish the ride

This hatching-year Least Sandpiper at Christmas Island is in constant motion as it searches for food. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Salmon Arm Bay provides a bonanza for migrating shorebirds