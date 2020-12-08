Kelowna one of most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

GoFundMe named Kelowna as one of the most generous cities in Canada. (GoFundMe)

Fundraising platform GoFundMe has released its Year in Giving Report, naming Kelowna as one of the most generous cities in Canada throughout 2020.

The list is topped by Victoria, followed by Kelowna, Kingston (Ont.), Saskatoon (Sask.) and Calgary (Alta.). Last year, Kelowna was in third place.

Since it launched in 2010 in Canada, over half a billion dollars have been raised on the platform. According to GoFundMe, one in seven Canadians give generously on the platform.

“Kelowna has moved up in the ranking from last year to the second most generous city in Canada with more donations per capita than most other cities in Canada,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

“Kelowna continues to prove its generosity from everesting Knox Mountain to supporting migrant workers.”

GoFundMe added despite a difficult year, Canadians still managed to help their neighbours and support important causes throughout 2020.

The most notable fundraising campaigns in Canada include Indigenous allies fundraising to protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory, a fundraiser for a Vancouver baby’s gene therapy treatment, and a fundraiser for the Sheikh family after their father Kashif drowned in Kelowna on Father’s Day.

