Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Councillor Loyal Wooldridge were on hand to unveil the new upgrades at Ballou Park on Aug. 10. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna park receives major facelift

Play, plant and take a pause at the brand new Ballou Park in Glenmore

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas’ speech to unveil the city’s newest park was punctuated by shrieks and laughter from local kids as they tested out the shiny playground.

The Ballou Park upgrade in the north Kelowna community of Glenmore was officially opened on Aug. 10 with a ceremony, cupcakes, games and smiling faces.

After announcing the upgrade in 2021, residents were given the opportunity to share ideas and concerns with city officials.

The resulting park features a design inspired by nature, an expanded community garden, bear-safe garbage bins, native plants, an improved tobogganing hill and fun play equipment, including a zip line.

At the grand opening, children pushed each other on swings, rolled down the enlarged tobogganing hill, played soccer on the grass and climbed the structures.

The park also provides access to a trail network that connects into Knox Mountain.

The park’s renovations cost approximately $1.3 million. All members of the public are invited to visit the new and improved park located at 1859 Ballou Road.

To learn more about parks in the city visit kelowna.ca.

