An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C

The heatwave sweeping across southern B.C. set a number of new same-day record highs across several Okanagan communities on Tuesday (June 2).

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C.

Penticton set a same-day record high of 35.3 C, surpassing 1961’s record of 33.9 C. Vernon’s high of 35.6 C beat out 2007’s record high of 34.4 C. In Osoyoos, temperatures soared to 36.2 C, passing the same-day record high of 35 C set in 1970.

Summerland’s high of 33.9 C tied the same-day record set in 1970.

Both Kelowna and Vernon experienced their driest spring on record this year, with the former receiving a combined total of 13.5 mm of rain across March, April and May.

READ MORE: Kelowna and Vernon record driest spring on record

READ MORE: Kelowna records driest March on record, spells summer trouble for Okanagan

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid

Just Posted

The proposed Ross Street Underpass. (City of Salmon Arm illustration)
Window closes in July for Salmon Arm to award Ross Street Underpass project

City must decide by July 5 which pre-qualified bidder gets the contract

Ron Essex receives the Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for lifetime achievement from Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo on Friday, March 17, 2017. (File photo)
Shuswap man remembered for his tireless volunteerism

Shuswap Emergency Program, CSRD honours memory of Ron Essex

Bulldogs Boxing instructor Jordyn Konrad goes for a spin in Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke’s stationary bike challenge on Tuesday, June 1. A team from Bulldogs took turns at the bike, helping to support CMHA’s Ride Don’t Hide event. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents invited to choose own adventure for Ride Don’t Hide

CMHA’s annual fundraiser, awareness campaign runs through June

Daybreak Rotary Club members Darrell Goodman and Mel Arnold were handing out lobster dinners to drive-through supporters of the club's Lobsterfest at the Shaw Centre on May 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Daybreak Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest returns to Salmon Arm, drive-through style

Club held their biggest fundraiser of the year at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, May 29

Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Young suspect in Blind Bay vandalism turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating other incidents involving suspect

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Witnesses sought after woman hit by pickup truck in Vernon

Police continue to investigate situation that sends woman to hospital with serious injuries

An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
Two years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

NHL playoffs: Evans takes big hit from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Former Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust

Brian Burkett also faces a number of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, inappropriate messages

215 orange ribbons were tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children found dead at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner/Black Press)
Penticton Indian Band grateful for outpouring of support after ‘sickening’ Kamloops discovery

The band is accepting donations towards an eternal flame for the Residential School Survivors Memorial

Most Read